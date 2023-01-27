BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.18 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $570,352.98 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,917.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00586485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00190321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0009946 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $619,095.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

