BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

