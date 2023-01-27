BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $48.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Stride has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.