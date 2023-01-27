BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 1.0 %

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,130. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.76.

