BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNCCORP Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.