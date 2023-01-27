BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
