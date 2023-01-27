BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

