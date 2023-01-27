Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $0.52

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00404290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.88 or 0.28378212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00585247 BTC.

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

According to CryptoCompare, "A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:"

