Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $222.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.31. 1,242,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

