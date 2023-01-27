BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

