BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $196.54 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

