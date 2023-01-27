BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $37.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

