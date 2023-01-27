BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $90,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

