BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.