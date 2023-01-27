BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

