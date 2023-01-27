BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of REZ stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

