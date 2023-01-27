BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

