BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

KB Home Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $37.00 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

