BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

