BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.10 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,564 shares of company stock worth $24,479,624. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

