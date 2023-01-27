Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

