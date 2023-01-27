Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
