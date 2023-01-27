Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.78 and last traded at $83.86. Approximately 249,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,040,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
Boot Barn Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.
Insider Activity
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Articles
