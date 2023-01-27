Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.78 and last traded at $83.86. Approximately 249,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,040,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

