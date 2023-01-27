Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

