BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 3.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of BorgWarner worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 733,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

