Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.24.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,703 shares of company stock worth $635,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

