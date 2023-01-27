Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Critical Review

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and EOS International, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boxlight
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|EOS International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 660.63%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than EOS International.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Boxlight and EOS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxlight
|-4.14%
|-22.78%
|-5.40%
|EOS International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Boxlight and EOS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxlight
|$185.18 million
|0.15
|-$13.80 million
|($0.15)
|-2.48
|EOS International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
EOS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator, or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government, and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
About EOS International
EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.
