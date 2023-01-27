BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

