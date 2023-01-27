BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
BrandShield Systems Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
