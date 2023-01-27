Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BFH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 228,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,723. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,151,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

