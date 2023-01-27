Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $492.50

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHYHY. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.32 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

