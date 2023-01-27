Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $40.34

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.72.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

