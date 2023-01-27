Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $144.36

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGA opened at $151.92 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.