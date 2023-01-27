Brokers Set Expectations for ArcelorMittal S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.5 %
MT stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.