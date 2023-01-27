Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 13,692 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

