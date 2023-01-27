BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BT Brands Stock Up 9.8 %

BTBD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

