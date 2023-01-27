Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.