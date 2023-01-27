BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYDDF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. 171,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,681. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BYD

Separately, DZ Bank raised BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

