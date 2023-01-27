CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.10.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Insider Activity at CACI International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.