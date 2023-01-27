Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE CALX opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

