Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

