Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,627 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

