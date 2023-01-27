Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

NVO traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

