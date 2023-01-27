Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.26. 14,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

