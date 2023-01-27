Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,139 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.61. 419,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,423. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

