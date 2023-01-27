Camden National Bank Sells 1,007 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.