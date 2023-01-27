Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $16.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.89 million. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

