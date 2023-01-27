Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $16.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
LSI Industries Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of LYTS stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of LSI Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.