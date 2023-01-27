Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.07.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.23. 83,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$57.25. The company has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.