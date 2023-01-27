Canaccord Genuity Group Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $485.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $460.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.52.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.