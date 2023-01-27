Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

