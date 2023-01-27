Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canada One Mining Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia; and the Princeton Cooper project consisting of 30 claims and covering an area of 2258.0827 hectares.

