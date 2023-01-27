CannabisCoin (CANN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.21

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $442,642.88 and $3.21 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,925.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00381058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00757971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00588298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00190431 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

